Neil Warnock to work on Aberdeen issues despite Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Warnock to work on Aberdeen issues despite Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg

By Press Association
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock admits there is plenty of work to do despite watching his side ease into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Bojan Miovski’s clinical first-half double was the difference between the sides but, with captain Graeme Shinnie rested after the interval and a number of changes made on the hour mark, the second-half performance was sluggish.

Warnock said: “In the cup games, if you can get a clean sheet and get through, that’s all that matters. I’ve never really had a comfortable cup game whether the underdog or favourite.

“There was a lot of things I was frustrated at but it’s answered a few questions, and I’ve been able to give a few of the lads an opportunity. It’s all part of the process.

“I told Bojan that if he scored a couple of goals in the first half he could come off at half-time, or have a bit longer to get his hat-trick, and he wanted to play a bit longer.

“There were a lot of things I wasn’t happy with today, but I don’t want to be too impatient in a cup game. Some of the things they did today, if they did against Motherwell I would be losing my voice, but I’ll calm down a little bit and address it on the training ground.”

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn was proud of his side’s efforts despite the defeat.

He said: “I thought in the first half we gave away a couple of cheap goals from our point of view.

“Obviously Miovski takes them well, but Smart Osadolor has a great opportunity at 1-0, and to be fair it’s great defending.

“I thought we looked a threat in the first half, and caused them a few issues. When the game got to 2-0 it could have got away from us, but the boys showed fantastic character and real bravery at times.

“To a man the boys were outstanding and I’m extremely proud of their efforts.”