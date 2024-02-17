Crawley see off struggling Forest Green Rovers to return to winning ways

A goal in each half from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos gave Crawley their first league win in five games as relegation-threatened Forest Green Rovers went down to a 2-0 defeat at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Red Devils broke the deadlock six minutes before the break when striker Orsi scored his 16th goal of the season with a neat flick from close range after an assist by Nick Tsaroulla.

Crawley threatened again five minutes later when Ronan Darcy took aim just outside the area and his effort was parried by keeper Vicente Reyes.

Rovers boss Steve Cotterill brought on Max Oyedele and Harvey Bunker for the second half and a pass by the former led to Charlie McCann having a low shot saved by keeper Corey Addai.

Addai was forced into action again when he saved another low effort from Dominic Thompson as Rovers enjoyed more of the ball.

Rovers threatened again through Oyedele, whose shot was parried by Addai, but substitute Lolos sealed Crawley’s victory three minutes from time when he fired home from close range after a cross by Kellan Gordon.

Lolos almost added another when his shot came back off the post before Christian Doidge had a header saved at the other end.