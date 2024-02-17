Halifax secure third straight league win against Woking to boost play-off push By Press Association February 17 2024, 5:38pm February 17 2024, 5:38pm Share Halifax secure third straight league win against Woking to boost play-off push Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4898200/halifax-secure-third-straight-league-win-against-woking-to-boost-play-off-push/ Copy Link Ex-Grimsby midfielder Luke Summerfield scored Halifax’s opener direct from a corner (Richard Sellers/PA) Halifax made it three straight Vanarama National League wins after holding on to beat Woking 2-1 and close in on a play-off place. Former Grimsby and Wrexham midfielder Luke Summerfield gave the Shaymen a first-half lead when scoring direct from a corner. Kosovan midfielder Florent Hoti doubled Halifax’s lead in the 34th minute with a superb effort from outside the penalty area. Woking hit back in the second half as Dennon Lewis cut inside and drilled a low finish into the bottom corner. The visitors pressed for an equaliser and Scott Cuthbert headed narrowly over in stoppage time before Halifax’s Andrew Oluwabori was denied at the near post by Woking goalkeeper Alexis Andre.