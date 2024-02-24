Ike Ugbo brace boosts Sheff Wed beyond Bristol City in battle to beat drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ike Ugbo brace boosts Sheff Wed beyond Bristol City in battle to beat drop

By Press Association
Ike Ugbo’s brace lifted Sheffield Wednesday’s spirits (Nick Potts/PA)
An Ike Ugbo double in the first half was enough to give 10-man Sheffield Wednesday a huge 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Two goals either side of a Jason Knight header gave the Owls another massively important three-point haul in their quest to stay in the league next season, despite Di’Shon Bernard being sent off in the second half.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made no changes to the XI who claimed a vital 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Millwall.

Bristol City manager Liam Manning made five switches to the team who lost 1-0 at home to QPR, with George Tanner, Cameron Pring, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Mark Sykes and Tommy Conway coming in.

City had the first chance early on but goalkeeper James Beadle palmed Conway’s attempt away.

The home side took the lead in the 16th minute. Liam Palmer crossed in from the right and Ugbo finished smartly on the turn to give Wednesday the advantage.

The Robins responded well and had an equaliser after 25 minutes. Gardner-Hickman’s corner was met by skipper Knight and his header looped over Beadle to level proceedings.

Wednesday regained the lead in the 45th minute, as Ugbo was there again to get his fifth goal in four games. He nodded Marvin Johnson’s effort forwards to get his fifth goal in four games for the Owls.

Wednesday had a hatful of chances throughout the second half to get a third but could not take any of them.

Ian Poveda teed up Ugbo after some brilliant work on the left from Anthony Musaba but the striker fluffed his lines at the vital moment. Then the striker could only direct his header from close range following a corner over the bar.

Pol Valentin looked to get his first goal for the Owls but his drive from the right went just wide.

Meanwhile, the Robins brought on Harry Cornick, Nahki Wells and Andy King in an attempt to find an equaliser.

Referee Thomas Kirk sent off Bernard for a second bookable offence in the 78th minute to put the home side in for a tense finish.

Substitute Michael Smith had a huge chance to make the points safe but City keeper Max O’Leary came out on top.

Wednesday managed to hold on and now sit just three points from safety, with Bristol City remaining in 12th place.