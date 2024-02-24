Late penalty miss proves costly as lowly Sutton held at home by Colchester

Relegation-threatened Sutton battled back from a goal down to share the spoils with Colchester in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the VBS Community Stadium.

It was a result that suited the Essex side more than Sutton, who remain rooted to the foot of the League Two table and wasted the chance to take all three points when Harry Smith’s penalty was saved 10 minutes from time.

The hosts almost scored inside the first minute as skipper Craig Eastmond blasted a chance just over the bar, but after Sutton goalkeeper Steve Arnold had made a good save from Arthur Read, the visitors went in front when Cameron McGeehan turned in John Akinde’s low cross.

Colchester came close to a second 10 minutes later as Read’s free-kick rebounded off the post, but instead it was Sutton who levelled the score as Charlie Lakin found the target when Josh Coley’s cross fell to him.

Lakin then almost turned provider when his free-kick was glanced just wide by Ben Goodliffe, while Smith’s chip over Owen Goodman was brilliantly cleared off the line by Riley Harbottle.

Just before half-time Arnold saved well from Jayden Fevrier and Read, with McGeehan flagged offside as he netted from the second rebound.

Chances were at a premium early in the second half, Craig Clay scuffing a shot wide from a Lakin corner, while at the other end Arnold made a superb reaction save to turn away an in-swinging Read free-kick that evaded everyone.

Sutton’s big chance came when substitute Stephen Duke-McKenna’s shot was handled by Harbottle, but Smith’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Goodman.