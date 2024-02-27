Darren Moore admits draw is ‘difficult to take’ after Fleetwood late show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Moore admits draw is ‘difficult to take’ after Fleetwood late show

By Press Association
Darren Moore remains without a win as Port Vale boss (Ben Whitley/PA)
Darren Moore remains without a win as Port Vale boss (Ben Whitley/PA)

Darren Moore admitted he did not see Port Vale’s late collapse coming as substitute Jayden Stockley struck twice to earn Fleetwood a 2-2 draw.

First-half goals from Jensen Weir and Ethan Chislett put the Valiants in control and Moore within striking distance of a first victory since replacing Andy Crosby.

Instead, fellow strugglers Fleetwood were transformed in the second half.

But it was not until the 88th minute and second minute of stoppage time when super-sub Stockley grabbed his goals.

“It’s a difficult one to take,” admitted Moore, who is now without a win in four games since taking charge. “We feel it is definitely two points dropped from the position we were in.

“But it stops the rot of those consecutive defeats.

“We, as Port Vale, have to get over the adversity that went against us. We took a backward step and weren’t able to see out the last seven or eight minutes.

“The challenge we face is stopping the rot in getting this team performing and getting the feeling of adulation back.

“The players are giving everything to the cause. They are unfortunate that any little mistake is getting punished.

“At the moment it feels like Port Vale have to have almost the perfect game to get over the line.

“The concentration levels have got to be spot on. We didn’t see that result coming in the latter parts.

“We just had to do our jobs, but it comes down to lapses of concentration and we get punished.”

Both sides remain in the bottom four but Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam left Vale Park the happier man.

“When I walked in the building two months ago I said to the players ‘I need you to represent what this town is all about: hard work, dedication and be proud to wear the jersey’.

“They gave me that in abundance in the second half. There only looked one team who was going to win the game.

“We dominated the second half and we had enough crosses and shots to win two or three games.

“I felt the subs would make a big impact, and they did.

“But that’s why you have a squad and a togetherness and that’s why I’m proud to be Fleetwood manager.

“They gave me everything and it’s important we use that for our games during the rest of the season.”