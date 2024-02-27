Mat Sadler knows Walsall have ‘a long way to go’ to secure play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mat Sadler knows Walsall have ‘a long way to go’ to secure play-off place

By Press Association
Head coach Mat Sadler knows Walsall have ‘a long way to go’ to secure a play-off place (Martin Rickett/PA)
Head coach Mat Sadler knows Walsall have ‘a long way to go’ to secure a play-off place (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler says his side know the job is far from done despite climbing into the League Two play-offs for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over Accrington.

On-loan defenders David Okagbue and Emmanuel Adegboyega netted from corners to give the Saddlers a fourth straight win after ex-Walsall winger Jack Nolan’s penalty put Stanley ahead.

It was a deserved victory for the hosts, who were unlucky the officials did not spot Liam Gordon’s first-half deflected cross had gone over the line before Lewis Shipley hacked it away.

“We’re seventh but there’s a long way to go,” said Sadler.

“Yes, we have put ourselves in the picture and the conversation but there is still so much hard work ahead and there will certainly be no drop off from us.

“From minute one we dominated the game. I was really impressed with how physical we were.

“I keep getting across to the lads that I want us to beat teams in different ways and today it was a set-piece way that we did it.

“Football is full of kicks in the teeth and moments change game and we showed that real resilience and determination we weren’t going to be beaten.”

Okagbue’s goal was his first in the Football League while Norwich loanee Adegboyega scored for the third time in four games.

“Emmanuel was tenacious in the tackle, wholehearted in it all and I was delighted to see him score,” added Sadler.

“He must think it’s so easy this game. You rock up, score in front of the fans and go home.”

Accrington, meanwhile, dropped to 15th, five points behind Walsall, and boss John Coleman was unhappy both Saddlers goals were allowed to stand.

“The disappointing fact is we’ve conceded from two identical corners and it’s two fouls on the keeper,” Coleman complained.

“On the balance they made more chances than us, we were hanging on at times, they missed a couple of sitters and you think it’s going to be your night.

“But that’s about the fifth time we’ve been leading with about 25 minutes to go away from home and not won, which is disappointing.

“I’m not making excuses as Walsall deserved to win but we deserved a level playing field – what wasn’t a foul for us was a foul for them, there was just no balance, it got painful to watch.

“But with how many injuries we’ve had, the fact we’re still competing against an in-form team shows how hard our lads work – I can’t knock their effort.

“We’ve got 18 fit players – injuries are an occupational hazard but it’s an unusual amount. If you take the top seven or eight earners out of any team, it’s a massive setback.”