Rob Edwards wants lowly Luton to regroup for ‘important’ clash with Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rob Edwards wants lowly Luton to regroup for ‘important’ clash with Aston Villa

By Press Association
Rob Edwards wants lowly Luton to regroup for ‘important’ clash with Aston Villa

Luton boss Rob Edwards hopes his injury-hit squad can get their Premier League survival battle back on track following the “chaos” of successive fixtures against title-chasers Liverpool and then Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The Hatters host Aston Villa in Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off aiming to respond from the 6-2 drubbing by City at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, when Erling Haaland scored five goals.

Following an upturn in form during January, Edwards’ side have lost their last three Premier League games – including at home to fellow strugglers Sheffield United – and were beaten 4-1 at Anfield after taking an early lead.

Edwards, though, is confident Luton, who have seen long-serving defender Dan Potts suffer a hamstring injury, can regroup as they aim to close up the gap to safety.

“It is a clear game for us (against Villa) and it will be different to the City and Liverpool games where there was lots of chaos,” said Edwards, whose side head into the next round of fixtures in 18th place, four points behind Nottingham Forest but with a match in hand.

“It is not a must win, but we know it is an important game.”

Luton will have on loan wing-back Issa Kabore available again after being ineligible to face his parent club in the FA Cup.

Defender Amari’i Bell is doubtful after picking up a hamstring problem against City, while 18-year-old Joe Johnson, who came on in his place, has been laid low by illness.

Edwards revealed Potts – yet to play this season following ankle ligament damage – had sustained a “nasty” hamstring injury in training ahead of the FA Cup tie.

“It is really disappointing for him,” Edwards said at a press conference on Friday.

“You watch it back and it almost looks like nothing, but he’ll be out for a while now unfortunately.

“It has been really difficult, really hard, bless him. He was upset the other day, but he is back in, got his head around it now and he is focused on getting right again.”

Despite a packed treatment room – with top scorer Elijah Adebayo, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and defender Gabe Osho all still unavailable – Edwards feels the squad has enough depth for the challenges ahead.

“It is a longer (injury) list than I would like, but we are not the only team that has got a few missing at the moment,” the Hatters boss said.

“It is an opportunity for other people to come in. We are confident we can go into the game with a strong team.

“There might be a few young lads on the bench, but it is great for them.”