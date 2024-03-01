Rob Edwards wants lowly Luton to regroup for ‘important’ clash with Aston Villa

Luton boss Rob Edwards hopes his injury-hit squad can get their Premier League survival battle back on track following the “chaos” of successive fixtures against title-chasers Liverpool and then Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The Hatters host Aston Villa in Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off aiming to respond from the 6-2 drubbing by City at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, when Erling Haaland scored five goals.

Following an upturn in form during January, Edwards’ side have lost their last three Premier League games – including at home to fellow strugglers Sheffield United – and were beaten 4-1 at Anfield after taking an early lead.

Edwards, though, is confident Luton, who have seen long-serving defender Dan Potts suffer a hamstring injury, can regroup as they aim to close up the gap to safety.

“It is a clear game for us (against Villa) and it will be different to the City and Liverpool games where there was lots of chaos,” said Edwards, whose side head into the next round of fixtures in 18th place, four points behind Nottingham Forest but with a match in hand.

“It is not a must win, but we know it is an important game.”

Luton will have on loan wing-back Issa Kabore available again after being ineligible to face his parent club in the FA Cup.

Defender Amari’i Bell is doubtful after picking up a hamstring problem against City, while 18-year-old Joe Johnson, who came on in his place, has been laid low by illness.

Edwards revealed Potts – yet to play this season following ankle ligament damage – had sustained a “nasty” hamstring injury in training ahead of the FA Cup tie.

“It is really disappointing for him,” Edwards said at a press conference on Friday.

“You watch it back and it almost looks like nothing, but he’ll be out for a while now unfortunately.

“It has been really difficult, really hard, bless him. He was upset the other day, but he is back in, got his head around it now and he is focused on getting right again.”

Despite a packed treatment room – with top scorer Elijah Adebayo, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and defender Gabe Osho all still unavailable – Edwards feels the squad has enough depth for the challenges ahead.

“It is a longer (injury) list than I would like, but we are not the only team that has got a few missing at the moment,” the Hatters boss said.

“It is an opportunity for other people to come in. We are confident we can go into the game with a strong team.

“There might be a few young lads on the bench, but it is great for them.”