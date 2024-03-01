Sky Brown watches her surfing and two-sport Olympic dream come up short

Sky Brown’s Olympic surfing dream was wiped out after she failed to qualify for Paris 2024 at the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico.

The 15-year-old was hoping to represent Team GB in both surfing and skateboarding at this summer’s Games in the French capital.

But her quest for qualification in the former was extinguished by a third-placed finish in the sixth repechage on Friday, behind 14-year-old Chinese surfer Yang Siqi and Janire Gonzalez-Etxabarri of Spain.

Sky Brown was hoping to become a two-sport Olympian at Paris 2024 (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

She registered scores of 4.53 and 4.33 from her two best attempts for a combined total of 8.86 in the waters off Arecibo.

Fellow teenager Yang won the heat with 11.83 points, while Gonzalez-Etxabarri posted 11.43 to secure her place in Paris.

Brown is the reigning world champion in park skateboarding, but is greener on the elite surfing circuit.

The Japan-born athlete, who aged 13 won park skateboard bronze in the sport’s debut at Tokyo 2020, recently said it “would mean the world” to be an Olympian in both sports.