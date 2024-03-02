I’m not a morning person – Luke Littler skips Butlin’s breakfast before big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m not a morning person – Luke Littler skips Butlin’s breakfast before big win

By Press Association
Luke Littler admitted he was not a morning person (Kieran Cleeves/PDC/PA)
Luke Littler proved he is a normal teenager after all by admitting he is not a morning person.

The 17-year-old advanced into the quarter-finals of the UK Open after he followed up his nervy afternoon win over Martin Schindler with a resounding victory over world number nine Dave Chisnall in the last 16.

Littler has appeared superhuman with his exploits since bursting onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas, but early mornings appear to be his kryptonite.

He had to skip breakfast in order to prepare for his 2pm start against the German and edged over the line but he was in his natural habitat when he dispatched Chisnall handsomely in the evening session.

“I think if everyone didn’t know, they are going to know now that I am not a morning person,” he said.

“I did struggle this morning but I managed to get over the line against Martin.

“After that game, I chilled out, had some food, and I think played better in the evening, every player thinks they play better in the evening.

“I chilled myself out, went on my phone, went out for some food. This morning I didn’t have breakfast and I was feeling sick because there was nothing in my stomach and my adrenalin was going.

Luke Littler
Luke Littler is through to the last eight of the UK Open (Kieran Cleeves/PDC/PA)

“That first game was really hard to get over the line.”

Littler will have another afternoon outing on Sunday in his last-eight tie before a possible semi-final and final tie in the evening session.

That puts him three wins away from a maiden major title and he says claiming glory at Minehead Butlin’s would be a new high.

“It would be unbelievable, I have not even thought about it, I will just take it game by game,” he said.

“That’s what every player has to do, play the game and if you are lucky enough to win you will go on to the next one.”

 

Littler could be on course for a rematch of the World Championship final against Luke Humphries as the world champion also advanced to the last eight.

Humphries is trying to claim a fourth successive major televised title following wins at the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship and World Championship and looks a good bet.

He posted routine wins against Benjamin Reus and Mervyn King and is eyeing a date with Littler.

“Me and probably Luke Littler have been the most consistent players in the tournament so far so if we draw each other it will be a fantastic game,” Humphries said.

“If it’s in the final, if I get that far, then even better.

“It would be great for the fans to watch and we have been the most consistent in the tournament.”

There were more big-name casualties on Saturday as Michael Smith and Gary Anderson followed Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price in suffering early exits.