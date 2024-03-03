Alessia Russo goal gives Arsenal north London derby victory at Emirates Stadium

Alessia Russo scored the only goal to hand Arsenal a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby in front of another sold out crowd.

The Gunners sold out the Emirates Stadium for a second straight game as 60,050 watched the hosts keep the pressure on in the Women’s Super League title battle.

Russo provided the winning moment four minutes after the break, lashing home from six yards after being set up by England team-mate Beth Mead.

Manchester United lost further ground on the top three as they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Rachel Williams gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead with her 50th WSL goal.

But Viviane Asseyi equalised five minutes from time to leave Marc Skinner’s side nine points behind third-placed Arsenal.

Emma Koivisto scored twice as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 4-1.

The current #BarclaysWSL table ahead of the final game of the day! pic.twitter.com/XhFeARyy2h — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 3, 2024

Grace Fisk’s deflected strike in the 19th minute gave Liverpool a lead and Sophie Roman Haug added a second before Sarah Mayling pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Koivisto made it 3-1 on the hour mark and added a fourth with eight minutes left as the Reds moved level on points with Manchester United.

Brighton beat rock-bottom Bristol City 7-3 to move eight points clear of the relegation spot.

Elisabeth Terland opened the scoring in the 20th minute and Pauline Bremer added another four minutes later to give the away side a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Excellent through ball from Lee and Robinson skips round the keeper!#BarclaysWSL @BHAFCWomen pic.twitter.com/SfgKw9Y6UM — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 3, 2024

City got on the scoresheet through Megan Connolly but Terland’s second of the day combined with Tatiana Pinto’s strike put Brighton 4-1 up.

Two goals in three minutes from Brooke Aspin and Amalie Thestrup brought Bristol City right back into the contest.

But any hopes of a sensational comeback were wiped out when Madison Haley struck in the 89th minute before Vicky Losada and Katie Robinson added further goals in stoppage time.