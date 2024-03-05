EFL secures £147.7million minimum revenue guarantee for international TV rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EFL secures £147.7million minimum revenue guarantee for international TV rights

By Press Association
The EFL has enlisted a specialist US agency to sell its rights in the Americas, as Wrexham’s Hollywood owners continue to drive interest (Martin Rickett/PA)
The EFL has secured a record 188million-dollar (£147.7m) minimum revenue guarantee for its international television rights for the next four seasons, the PA news agency understands.

The deal through to 2027-28 represents a 40 per cent uplift in revenue compared to the previous cycle.

The EFL has signed up with a specialist partner agency, American firm Relevent, for the sale of its rights in North, Central and South America at a time when Wrexham’s ownership by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is driving up overseas interest in the league.

The international rights sale follows the announcement last year of a five-year, £935million deal with Sky Sports for the EFL’s domestic rights starting from next season.

Pitch International, which has been working with the EFL for the last 15 years, will continue to distribute the league’s rights in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and ‘rest of the world’.

For rights in the Americas, the EFL said Relevent would “work with the EFL to build member clubs’ profile in this key region via a dedicated marketing partnership”.

Pitch will distribute 155 exclusive Championship matches and 38 matches from Leagues One and Two, plus all play-off matches, all EFL Cup ties and three matches in the EFL Trophy.

The 155 Championship matches will be made up of 118 that are part of the domestic linear TV feed plus an additional 37 3pm kick-offs.

Relevent can sell all EFL matches in the Americas, plus all play-off matches, all EFL Cup ties and three matches in the EFL Trophy. Relevent also holds all betting rights in the United States.

Clubs can stream matches direct to fans overseas in all the international regions with the exception of the 155 Championship matches ringfenced as exclusive.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “These new agreements represent not only guaranteed levels of revenue but also present the league and our 72 clubs with a fantastic opportunity to establish further the EFL as a premium football brand in markets across the world.

“In Pitch and Relevent we have two partners with an in-depth understanding of the global TV rights markets and that knowledge, coupled with the enthusiasm of their teams, will hopefully ensure we achieve our objective of delivering value to clubs alongside taking EFL football to as wide an audience as possible outside the UK.”