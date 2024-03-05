Labour warns over job losses in wake of driverless cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Labour warns over job losses in wake of driverless cars

By Press Association
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said the mistakes of deindustrialisation cannot be made with the introduction of self-driving cars.
Job losses as a result of self-driving cars cannot be allowed to replicate the “ravages of deindustrialisation”, Labour have warned.

During the second reading of the Automated Vehicles Bill, Transport Secretary Mark Harper told the Commons it is part of the Government’s plans to make the UK “the natural home for the self-driving vehicle industry”.

The Bill aims to set the legal framework for the safe deployment of self-driving vehicles.

She said: “There is one major area that this Bill does not address and that we’ve not considered in any meaningful capacity, and that is the potential impact on jobs from automated vehicles.

“As a South Yorkshire MP I am all too familiar with the economic impacts of deindustrialisation. Far too many towns and cities across the north have already suffered enough from lost livelihoods, from the social fabric of their communities being ripped apart, as a new economic model left them behind.

“We simply cannot afford to make those same mistakes again.”

She added: “What steps will (Mr Harper) take to ensure this is a technology that create jobs rather than destroys them, especially in those areas of the country where low paid work dominates?

“Because it is exactly those areas that are still feeling the ravages of deindustrialisation where driving jobs, warehousing, logistics, all those jobs that bear the highest risks from automation, dominate.”

Cost-of-living crisis
Chairman of the transport committee, Conservative MP Iain Stewart, said that driverless cars would generate new jobs in the UK.

He said: “We’ve heard very legitimate concerns about jobs from this new technology, but the upside to jobs is, again using Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ figures, 12,000 new direct jobs in automotive manufacturing and over 300,000 additional jobs in the wider economy. So there are economic opportunities, job opportunities, from this new technology.”

SNP transport spokesperson Gavin Newlands said a clearer strategy from the Government was needed “on the societal and economic consequences of a move towards automation of the transport sector”.

He said: “Of course these technologies will create new and novel jobs, but there are 2.7 million jobs in the logistics sector in the UK, not one of these positions will be unaffected – either they will be lost or changed as a result of this new technology.

“There are around 400,000 taxi and private hire drivers in the UK – if we end up with autonomous taxis, how many of these drivers will remain in jobs in 50 years? What will their jobs be in 50 years’ time?

“The UK has an unfortunate track record in managing technological change and its impact on the employment market.

“Deindustrialisation destroyed countless communities across these isles, particularly in Scotland and in swathes of the North of England, in part because there was no plan and no thought put into how to deal with it and support that transition.”

Transport Minister Anthony Browne said: “I think we are getting ahead of ourselves slightly here, because to an extent those impacts will be a very, very long way down the line, and this is an evolution over the coming years and decades, but it’s definitely worth thinking about.

“I think (Mr Newlands) spoke about what will happen to jobs in 50 years’ time and that is in 50 years’ time, and it’s not the purpose of this Bill to deal with that right at this moment.”

The Automated Vehicles Bill will undergo further scrutiny at committee stage at a later date.