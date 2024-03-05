Grimsby keep AFC Wimbledon at bay

AFC Wimbledon’s League Two play-off push suffered a setback as they drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Grimsby at Plough Lane.

Johnnie Jackson’s side missed the chance to capitalise on Saturday’s memorable triumph over MK Dons and record back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.

Wimbledon sit 10th in the table, three points off the play-off spots, while Grimsby are seven clear of the bottom two.

The game’s first chance fell to Harvey Rodgers, but he headed wide despite Jamie Andrews’ enticing set-piece delivery.

Jack Currie responded for the hosts, forcing a good save from Harvey Cartwright after a sublime long-range shot with the outside of his boot.

In a frantic end to the first half, Cartwright produced another excellent stop to prevent a Jake Reeves thunderbolt from finding the top corner.

Then, just three minutes later, Donovan Wilson rattled Wimbledon’s crossbar with a crisp strike from inside the box.

Armani Little became the third Wimbledon player to try his luck from distance after half-time, but his attempt went behind for a goal kick.

Ronan Curtis latched onto a long ball in the 75th minute, but he failed to bring it under his control and repeat his match-winning heroics from Saturday’s moral-boosting win.

The hosts pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Grimsby held on.