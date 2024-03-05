Airdrie edge closer to Scottish Championship play-offs with Dunfermline win

Airdrie moved to within two points of the Scottish Championship play-off places with a 2-0 win at Dunfermline.

Nikolay Todorov opened the scoring against his former club in the 16th minute, heading in Adam Frizzell’s cross.

At the other end, Rhys McCabe cleared Miles Welch-Hayes’ header off the line and early in the second half, Dunfermline went close again when Paul Allan’s cross was deflected on to the post.

But Airdrie doubled their lead on the hour when Gabby McGill spun before hitting a shot into the top corner to seal the points.