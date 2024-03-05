Army removes website claim that Kate will review Trooping the Colour in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Army removes website claim that Kate will review Trooping the Colour in June

By Press Association
Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Army has removed a claim on its website that the Princess of Wales is reviewing Trooping the Colour in June.

Tickets were being sold on the official website for the June 8 military spectacle, advertising an appearance by Kate, on Tuesday evening.

The PA news agency understands the event details were published because of Kate’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, the regiment which is trooping its colour this year.

A screengrab
However, it is understood the Army did not seek approval from Kensington Palace before publishing the page, and the website has been updated.

It also named the King as attending the main Trooping ceremony on June 15, also known as the Birthday Parade, because it marks the sovereign’s official anniversary, with bookings being taken for a ballot for tickets.

The announcement caused confusion because there had been no official confirmation from Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace.

A screengrab
Charles is receiving treatment for cancer and Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery, but it is understood planning for major royal events continues, as organisers remain flexible in the event of possible changes.

The princess has been seen being driven close to her home in Windsor after huge speculation on social media about the state of her health.

Only Kensington Palace, Kate’s official office, can announce her attendance at a royal  event and confirmation is not expected until nearer the time.

The Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales presents shamrock to officers and guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in Aldershot in 2023 (PA)

Kate left hospital on January 29 and is recuperating at her Adelaide Cottage home close to Windsor Castle and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

An image circulating online shows the princess, wearing sunglasses, sitting in the front seat of a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

Since his diagnosis, the King has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and some in-person meetings.

Charles was pictured earlier on Tuesday during a pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace, ahead of the financial statement on Wednesday.