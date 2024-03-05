Ged Brannan hails Morecambe’s defending after edging out Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ged Brannan hails Morecambe’s defending after edging out Crawley

By Press Association
Morecambe are closing in on the play-off places (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was full of praise for his players as they battled to a 1-0 victory over Crawley that took them level on points with the League Two play-off spots.

Brannan’s side were forced to defend for long periods against a good Town side but a goal from substitute Jordan Slew in the 68th minute was enough to give them the three points.

Brannan said: “They were a really good team and got behind us a few times but we defended superbly and put our bodies on the line and did everything we could to get the three points.

“We were solid all over the pitch and looked a great unit and there were good performances all over the pitch and it was fantastic to keep the clean sheet.

“We showed our heart tonight and showed what a good unit we are. I could not ask for any more from the lads and I’m delighted with the win.”

Slew made it two goals in two games when he slotted home a superb right-wing cross from Joel Senior at the far post.

Before that Crawley had the better of the game.

The closest they came to an opener was in first-half stoppage time when Klaidi Lolos saw his header from Will Wright’s corner superbly saved by home keeper Archie Mair.

The Reds wasted another glorious chance just before the hour when top scorer Danilo Orsi volleyed Kellan Gordon’s right-wing cross over from just two yards after some more excellent approach play.

The visitors continued to push with Harry Forster seeing two shots blocked by the excellent Farrend Rawson and Lolos stabbing an effort wide after a great run into the box as the Shrimps defended their lead superbly.

Forster made a great chance for himself with time running out but skewed his final shot well wide of the Morecambe goal.

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey was left frustrated.

He said: “It’s a tough defeat to take because we played really well tonight. We created a lot of chances but you could feel that the longer the game went on the more possibility they might have of getting round the back and sneaking a goal and that is what happened.

“When you dominate the game as much as we did and miss the chances we have, that is more reason for us to concentrate more at the back and we did not do that and it cost us the game.

“The biggest frustration was the lads think the perfect goal exists but it doesn’t and sometimes you have to make a better decision than try and walk the ball over the line.”