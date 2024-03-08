On this day in 2014: Brian O’Driscoll makes final home appearance for Ireland

Brian O’Driscoll bade farewell to the Aviva Stadium a decade ago with a memorable last appearance in Dublin in Ireland’s Six Nations victory over Italy.

O’Driscoll’s vintage sleight of hand inspired a seven-try, 46-7 win to set up a title decider against France.

The then 35-year-old marked his world-record 140th Test cap by deftly setting up tries for Johnny Sexton and Andrew Trimble.

Brian O’Driscoll waves to the crowd carrying his daughter Sadie (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chants of “one more year” rang around the ground at the final whistle, but O’Driscoll’s summer retirement was set in stone.

The outside centre, who made his Ireland Test debut in 1999, said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better close to playing at home in an Irish jersey.

“To score 46 points and only concede one try, it really made the day what it was. I’ll remember that for a very long, long time. I got emotional at the end, it was hard to take it all in.

Brian O’Driscoll runs with the ball (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I think maybe when I go back and look over it again, I’ll probably get more emotional then. But it was very, very special, if a little embarrassing, but it was still great.”

O’Driscoll had a fairytale ending to his international career, with Ireland defeating France in Paris the following weekend for only the second time in 42 years to claim the Six Nations title.

He continued playing for Leinster until the end of May, with his final appearance coming in their Pro12 Grand Final victory over Glasgow Warriors.