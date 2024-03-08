Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk relishing weekend battle with Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk relishing weekend battle with Erling Haaland

By Press Association
Virgil van Dijk is relishing a battle with Erling Haaland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Virgil van Dijk is relishing a battle with Erling Haaland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is relishing his forthcoming personal challenge with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The two title rivals meet at Anfield on Sunday in the biggest game of the season so far when the irresistible force of the Norway striker will come up against the immovable object which is Van Dijk.

Both players are currently in peak form and their duel will be a game within the game but the Dutchman knows it will not just be the result of their individual battle which will determine the outcome.

Liverpool v Manchester City – FA Community Shield – King Power Stadium
Erling Haaland (left) has scored three goals in six games against Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s obviously going to be a massive game for both sides and I’m really looking forward to the challenge of facing the treble winners,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s always good to come up against one of the best and most in-form strikers in the world.

“He is a natural goalscorer, he has proven it and his numbers are speaking for themselves so it will be a tough afternoon but it’s a battle I am looking forward to.”

Asked if Haaland, who has scored three times in six appearances for City against Liverpool – well down on his average of almost a goal a game – has caused him problems in the past Van Dijk added: “Of course.

“I’ve caused him problems, he’s caused me problems – that’s how it works. These battles are always tough.

“But like I said I think he is looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to it.”

While the title race is a long way from being decided on Sunday a win for Liverpool would put them four points ahead of City with 10 matches remaining.

Liverpool’s record at Anfield against them is good as they have lost just once – two years ago – since 2003, winning 13 of the last 20 fixtures on home soil.

However, Van Dijk insists nothing should be read into the outcome of this weekend’s game.

“There’s too long to go. Obviously it is a massive game, you can’t deny that,” he added.

Virgil van Dijk knows one game will not decide the title
Virgil van Dijk knows one game will not decide the title (Tim Marlkaland/PA)

“There will be a lot of eyes on it but we have one aim and that’s to try to win the game.

“We are at home and we are looking forward to the big challenge but the big opportunity as well.

“We want to get a good result. That’s the only thing we will try and do, not going out there to make statements.

“But we know we are going to face a team which is very good and it will be tough.”

Liverpool’s 5-1 first-leg win over Sparta Prague in the Czech capital means they already have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

That is a boost ahead of eight days which begin at home to City and finish at Manchester United in the FA Cup, with the return leg against Sparta in between but now less of a complication than it may have been.