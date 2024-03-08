Mikel Arteta humbled by top manager award ‘honour’ after Arsenal hit top form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Mikel Arteta humbled by top manager award ‘honour’ after Arsenal hit top form

By Press Association
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta credited his staff and players’ efforts after his manager of the month award (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta said it was a great honour to be awarded the Premier League’s manager of the month award for February.

The Arsenal boss led his side to five straight league wins last month.

He credited the group effort of his players and staff during a successful period in north London.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday, Arteta said: “It’s a great honour in this league to get recognised in this way so I want to say thank you to the team and the staff for always being supportive and making this happen.”

Out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will return to the XI because first-choice David Raya is not eligible to face his parent club.

Arteta, who has no regrets about signing Ramsdale for a reported fee of £30million in 2021, highlighted their personal bond.

“The connection on a personal level goes two ways pretty much and I’m really happy that we made the call as a club to sign him,” he added.

“It was very controversial to start with but we wanted to change his career in a powerful way and we’re really happy.”

Arsenal have scored 21 goals across their last four wins against Sheffield United, Newcastle, Burnley and West Ham.

The Spanish boss hailed his side’s attacking form in those games, also highlighting their defensive performances in that time in which they conceded just once.

Arsenal’s form has put them two points off the top the of the table and if they continue their winning form and Manchester City draw with Liverpool on Sunday then they will find themselves in first place.

“It’s great because obviously it shows the quality and the way that the team is showing,” Arteta said.

“It shows the way we’re scoring the goals as well, not only the manner but the personnel as well which is a really positive thing to see.

“Defensively we’re conceding very little too so those two things together are powerful to get results, consistency and we want more.”