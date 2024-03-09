Second-bottom Forest Green earn much-needed victory over 10-man Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Second-bottom Forest Green earn much-needed victory over 10-man Walsall

By Press Association
Kyle McAllister netted Forest Green’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)
Kyle McAllister netted Forest Green’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)

Struggling Forest Green ended 10-man Walsall’s five-match winning run with two second-half goals in a 2-0 League Two victory to boost their survival hopes.

The Saddlers started brightly but it was the home side who had the first effort of the game when Charlie McCann forced goalkeeper Jackson Smith into action before Kyle McAllister dragged an effort wide.

Walsall hit back with Jack Earing lifting a shot over the crossbar before Josh Gordon missed the best chance of the half when he managed to guide the ball into the arms of home stopper Vincente Reyes from six yards.

The visitors continued to dominate the chances going into the second half and should have taken the lead four minutes after the break when substitute Mo Faal flicked the ball on for Gordon, but his shot was saved by Reyes’ outstretched foot.

The game swung after 64 minutes when a quick break from the hosts saw Christian Doidge hit the post and Emmanuel Osadebe tucked away the rebound.

Walsall’s misery continued when Green keeper Reyes brilliantly saved an Isaac Hutchinson penalty and then, moments later, David Okagbue was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Salt was rubbed into the Saddlers’ wounds after 81 minutes when McAllister fired in a penalty at the other end to wrap up the points.