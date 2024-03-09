Second-bottom Forest Green earn much-needed victory over 10-man Walsall

Struggling Forest Green ended 10-man Walsall’s five-match winning run with two second-half goals in a 2-0 League Two victory to boost their survival hopes.

The Saddlers started brightly but it was the home side who had the first effort of the game when Charlie McCann forced goalkeeper Jackson Smith into action before Kyle McAllister dragged an effort wide.

Walsall hit back with Jack Earing lifting a shot over the crossbar before Josh Gordon missed the best chance of the half when he managed to guide the ball into the arms of home stopper Vincente Reyes from six yards.

The visitors continued to dominate the chances going into the second half and should have taken the lead four minutes after the break when substitute Mo Faal flicked the ball on for Gordon, but his shot was saved by Reyes’ outstretched foot.

The game swung after 64 minutes when a quick break from the hosts saw Christian Doidge hit the post and Emmanuel Osadebe tucked away the rebound.

Walsall’s misery continued when Green keeper Reyes brilliantly saved an Isaac Hutchinson penalty and then, moments later, David Okagbue was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Salt was rubbed into the Saddlers’ wounds after 81 minutes when McAllister fired in a penalty at the other end to wrap up the points.