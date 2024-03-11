A look at 3 exciting Six Nations weekends following a memorable fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A look at 3 exciting Six Nations weekends following a memorable fourth round

By Press Association
England’s Marcus Smith celebrates his winning drop-goal against Ireland (David Davies/PA)
England’s Marcus Smith celebrates his winning drop-goal against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

The 2024 Guinness Six Nations burst into life with a memorable fourth round of action that produced thrilling victories for Italy, England and France.

Here, the PA news agency looks at three of the most exciting weekends in Six Nations history.

2024 (March 9-10)

Ireland had dominated the competition across its opening rounds, recording three bonus-point victories on what seemed a relentless march towards achieving historic back-to-back Grand Slams, but it all changed in a Twickenham thriller against England.

Steve Borthwick’s team went toe-to-toe with their opponents, outscoring them 3-2 on tries before fly-half Marcus Smith dropped a goal with the final act of a pulsating contest that showcased England’s finest display since their 2019 World Cup semi-final success against New Zealand.

Just a few hours earlier, resurgent Italy posted their first Six Nations win in Rome for 11 years, with Test debutant Louis Lynagh – son of former Australia star Michael Lynagh – scoring one of their tries, and France overcame Wales 45-24 a day later in a mad-cap Principality Stadium clash that included an audacious 40-metre reverse pass by Les Blues scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec to his half-back partner Thomas Ramos. The whole weekend delivered 174 points and 20 tries.

2015 (March 21)

Ireland
Ireland players celebrate winning the 2015 Six Nations title (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Viewed by many as the greatest ‘Super Saturday’ of all, three teams – Wales, Ireland and England – went into the tournament’s final weekend all with a chance of being crowned Six Nations champions.

Wales were first out of the blocks, and they did not disappoint as George North scored three tries in a 61-20 rout of Italy. That immediately piled pressure on Ireland, who knew that a 21-point winning margin against Scotland at Murrayfield would put them top, and they responded impressively to claim a 40-10 victory and leave England needing a minimum 26-point success at the expense of Twickenham visitors France to win the title.

They gave it everything in a classic 12-try contest as England triumphed 55-35. They ended agonisingly short of their target, and the title was decided on points difference in Ireland’s favour. It had been a breathtaking finale.

2013 (March 16)

Alex Cuthbert
Alex Cuthbert scored two tries for Wales in a 30-3 victory over England (David Davies/PA)

England headed to Cardiff with a first Six Nations Grand Slam for 10 years in their sights, but it all unravelled spectacularly on one of the greatest days in Welsh rugby history.

Wales had a chance of silverware themselves, needing victory by seven points or more for back-to-back Six Nations titles, and they delivered with a devastating display that saw them claim a record 30-3 win against their fiercest rivals. Wing Alex Cuthbert scored two tries, and England had to be content with the runners-up spot.

Earlier the same day, Ireland were reduced to ruins in Rome as Italy’s 22-15 triumph gave them two wins during one Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2007. The Azzurri had never previously beaten Ireland on the Six Nations stage, but nothing could eclipse events in Wales.