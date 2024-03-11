Climate activists including Greta Thunberg block entrance to Swedish parliament

A group of climate activists has blocked the entrance to the Swedish parliament, calling for sweeping reforms to tackle climate disasters.

About 40 activists including Greta Thunberg held signs reading “Climate Justice Now” as they sat in front of at least two entrances to the 349-seat Riksdagen, including the main doorway.

Swedish media said legislators used other entrances into the assembly.

Protesters accuse fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the transition to renewables (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)

“The climate justice movement has, for decades, been repeating the same message over and over again, like a broken record, and we feel like we are not being heard,” Ms Thunberg told the Associated Press.

Climate protesters have accused fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables to make more profit.

Mr Thunberg, 21, has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

She repeatedly has been fined in Sweden and the UK for disobedience to law enforcement in connection with protests.

Earlier this year she was acquitted of a charge of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference in London. The judge cited “significant deficiencies in the evidence”.