Football rumours: Paris St Germain line up £80m move for Marcus Rashford

What the papers say

The future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United continues to attract plenty of speculation. The Daily Star says Paris St-Germain are preparing an £80million bid for the England forward, 26, on a weekly salary of £500,000 a week.

United are prioritising a centre-back on their summer shopping list, according to i Sport. As well as Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, Juventus’ Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, 26, is among their top targets.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is on Manchester United’s radar (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala, 21, reports the Daily Mail. Chelsea would collect a sell-on fee if Bayern Munich opt to sell for around £80million.

Arsenal are looking across the Atlantic for a potential replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Daily Telegraph says they are keen on 23-year-old Columbus Crew and United States goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Chelsea are looking at left backs market for the summer transfer window as Ian Maatsen could leave the club.#CFC monitoring several talented left backs, same as Manchester United are doing. pic.twitter.com/W4pLBFXcAx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2024

Man Utd ‘send scouts to watch Ukraine Under-17s captain… but turn attention to team-mate after shining in defence’https://t.co/BgrFXJAUQfhttps://t.co/BgrFXJAUQf — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 13, 2024

Players to watch

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be sold this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea are willing to sell the 30-year-old striker, who is on loan at Roma, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, currently on loan at Real Madrid, to Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Talksport.

Matias Soule: Southampton will target the Argentinian striker, 20, from Juventus if they return to the Premier League, according to Italian outfit Calciomercato, with Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa also interested.