Real Madrid complain about ‘racist and hateful insults’ aimed at Vinicius Junior

By Press Association
Real Madrid have filed a legal complaint after alleged racist taunts by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans towards their striker Vinicius Junior (Martin Rickett/PA)
Real Madrid have filed a legal complaint after alleged racist taunts by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans towards their striker Vinicius Junior (Martin Rickett/PA)

Real Madrid have filed a complaint with the Spanish legal authorities after “racist and hateful insults” appeared to be directed at their striker Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans this week.

Footage on social media appeared to show Atletico fans chanting about Vinicius in a discriminatory way prior to their side’s Champions League last 16 match against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Real have now taken steps to report it to the Spanish authorities and allege there were similar chants from Barca fans before their match against Napoli on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid has filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office against hate crimes and discrimination, for the racist and hateful insults directed towards our player Vinicius Junior in the vicinity of the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic and the Metropolitan Stadium of Madrid,” a statement from Los Blancos read.

“Real Madrid is asking the Public Prosecutor’s Office to ask the security forces for the recordings in both locations in order to identify the perpetrators of these racist and hateful insults.

“Real Madrid condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred that have been taking place, unfortunately repeatedly, against our player Vinicius Junior.

“Our club will continue to work in defence of the values of football and sport, and will remain firm in its fight for zero tolerance in the face of such disgusting episodes as those that continue to occur in recent times.”

LaLiga said on Thursday it would report the “deplorable” chanting to the Spanish authorities.

Vinicius posted on X, formerly Twitter, earlier the same day, calling on UEFA to act.

“I hope you have already thought about their punishment @ChampionsLeague @UEFA,” the Brazilian wrote.

“It’s a sad reality that even happens in games where I’m not present!”

European football’s governing body has yet to comment on the matter.

Atletico fans have engaged in racist chants towards Vinicius in the past, including at a Madrid derby in 2021. Atletico have been contacted for comment.

Supporters of a number of other clubs in LaLiga have also directed abuse at the 23-year-old previously, including Valencia and Sevilla.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for “new, stricter” measures to be introduced to tackle racism throughout the game, and is looking for a resolution to be passed in support of that aim at FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May.