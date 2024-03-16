Mansfield emphatically return to winning ways after hammering Bradford

League Two leaders Mansfield crushed Bradford 5-1 at Valley Parade.

The Stags scored four goals before half-time to bounce back in style from a midweek loss to Tranmere.

The visitors struck after 10 minutes as Baily Cargill headed home Stephen Quinn’s free-kick.

They added a second four minutes later. Quinn hit the post, Cargill’s follow-up was blocked on the line by goalkeeper Sam Walker and Lucas Akins tucked away the rebound.

Jamie Walker should have pulled one straight back but missed from six yards.

Mansfield then grabbed a third goal in the 18th minute as Will Swan squared for Davis Keillor-Dunn to net in front of the jubilant away end.

Keillor-Dunn then set up Swan for a deflected fourth goal in stoppage time at the end of the half.

Akins rattled the post and Swan was denied by a good save as Mansfield hunted further goals.

Bradford striker Andy Cook, a former Stag, pulled one back before Mansfield substitute Aaron Lewis scored at the second attempt to make it five.