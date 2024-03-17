Halifax close in on play-off places with easy win over Oxford City

Halifax secured a sixth win in their last seven National League games with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Oxford City.

A quickfire double from Robert Harker and Andrew Oluwabori moved Town to within a point of the play-off places and left their opponents on the brink of relegation.

The away side opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Harker took advantage of some sloppy City possession at the back and finished easily.

Halifax doubled their lead a minute later as Oluwabori struck his third goal in seven games.

They had further chances to extend their lead but goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski kept out Harker three times in the second period.