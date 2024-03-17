Max Whitlock wins pommel horse gold at British Gymnastics Championships By Press Association March 17 2024, 3:46pm March 17 2024, 3:46pm Share Max Whitlock wins pommel horse gold at British Gymnastics Championships Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4924043/max-whitlock-wins-pommel-horse-gold-at-british-gymnastics-championships/ Copy Link Max Whitlock won pommel horse gold at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics (mike Egerton/PA) Olympic champion Max Whitlock took pommel horse gold at the British Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who returned to action last year after retaining his Olympic pommel horse title in Tokyo in 2021, won with a score of 15.250 at the M&S Bank Arena. Whitlock is building up to what would be his fourth Games this summer in Paris, and he said: “It feels good. It feels good to be back. Whitlock is working his way towards Paris 2024 – what would be his fourth Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA) “Since after Tokyo it’s been a bit of a roller coaster for me with a year out of the sport, coming back in, and it’s crazy that we’re in the Olympic year now. “So 2024 has really started…and I’m really pleased with that.”