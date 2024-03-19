FA charges Stevenage boss Steve Evans for failing to comply with touchline ban

Stevenage boss Steve Evans has been charged by the Football Association for failing to comply with a touchline ban.

Evans has until Thursday to respond to an allegation that he breached the terms of an existing punishment – social media users suggested he was too close to the pitch – during his side’s 3-1 League One defeat at Peterborough on March 13.

An FA spokesperson said on the governing body’s official X – formerly Twitter – account: “Stevenage’s Steve Evans has been charged for allegedly failing to comply with the terms of an automatic touchline suspension.

“The manager allegedly breached the terms of his suspension at their EFL League One game against Peterborough United on Wednesday 13 March. Steve Evans has until Thursday 21 March to provide a response.”

Former Peterborough manager Evans was serving the second game of an automatic suspension at the Weston Homes Stadium after being cautioned during his side’s goalless draw at Lincoln earlier this month.

FA guidance on touchline bans says those affected must not “position themselves in or behind the area of the dugout, or any barrier adjacent to the touchline or goal line” to prevent them communicating directly with players during a game.

Evans, who was appointed in March 2022, last month agreed a new, improved contract to remain with the Hertfordshire club until June 2026.