Susie Wolff takes legal action over FIA conflict of interest inquiry

By Press Association
Susie Wolff is taking legal action (David Davies/PA)
Susie Wolff is taking legal action (David Davies/PA)

Susie Wolff has filed a criminal complaint against the FIA over a controversial inquiry into her last year.

The F1 Academy boss and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, were the subject of an investigation into claims of an alleged conflict of interest.

The probe arose in December after a report in Business F1 magazine claimed that other team principals were concerned Toto Wolff was benefiting from information shared by his wife.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was accused of benefiting from information shared by his wife
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was accused of benefiting from information shared by his wife (David Davies/PA)

Two days after the FIA announced its compliance department was “looking into” the allegations, the federation said it “can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual”.

At the time, Susie Wolff vehemently denied the allegations – calling them “intimidatory and misogynistic”.

And on Wednesday, Wolff wrote on social media: “I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December.

“There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account. Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility – it does not.”

The FIA has been approached for a comment.