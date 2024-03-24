Fallon Sherrock caps fine weekend in Wigan with another victory By Press Association March 24 2024, 8:30pm March 24 2024, 8:30pm Share Fallon Sherrock caps fine weekend in Wigan with another victory Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4930465/fallon-sherrock-caps-fine-weekend-in-wigan-with-another-victory/ Copy Link Fallon Sherrock won two titles this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA) Fallon Sherrock wrapped up a successful two days at the PDC Women’s Series in Wigan with victory in the Event Four final on Sunday. Sherrock, already victorious in Event One on Saturday, overpowered Beau Greaves 5-1 to claim her second triumph of the weekend. Mikuru Suzuki also tasted success at the Robin Park Tennis Centre as she beat Deta Hedman 5-4 in the Event Three final earlier in the day. SHERROCK TAKES THE TITLE! 🏆It's a second title of the weekend for Fallon Sherrock!Sherrock defeats Beau Greaves 5-1 in the final to take the Event Four title. pic.twitter.com/r623IMVToS— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 24, 2024 Sherrock’s win came after a repeat of the Event One final, but was won far more convincingly than Saturday’s last-leg decider. She had also powered through the earlier rounds as she disposed of Kirsi Viinikainen and Desiree Geel 5-0 and 5-1 respectively. Suzuki edged out Sherrock 5-4 in the semi-finals of Event Three before going to beat Hedman in a deciding leg.