Altrincham come from behind to see off Wealdstone

Altrincham returned to winning ways with a 4-1 National League comeback victory at home to struggling Wealdstone.

Charlie Barker opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, tapping the ball home following Aaron Henry’s corner for his second goal of the season.

Altrincham equalised through Alex Newby just four minutes later and the former Rochdale midfielder almost put the hosts ahead before half-time.

Summer recruit George Wilson fired the Robins ahead for the first time two minutes after the break with a powerful shot from the edge of the 18-yard box and on the hour, Lewis Banks made it 3-1 when he picked out the top corner.

Regan Linney rounded off the win with 18 minutes remaining with his 10th goal of the season as Altrincham recorded their third win from their last four games to move up to sixth, while their opponents sit three points above the relegation zone.