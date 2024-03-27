Romeo Lavia to miss rest of season after suffering injury ‘setback’ By Press Association March 27 2024, 1:48pm March 27 2024, 1:48pm Share Romeo Lavia to miss rest of season after suffering injury ‘setback’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4933393/romeo-lavia-to-miss-rest-of-season-after-suffering-injury-setback/ Copy Link Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia will miss the remainder of the season (Nigel French/PA) Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. The 20-year-old suffered the injury when making his Blues debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace in December. Chelsea said in a statement on their website: “Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery. Midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season.Read the full statement below. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 27, 2024 “Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season.” Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton last summer for an initial £53million, has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge. He missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury.