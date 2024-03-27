Romeo Lavia to miss rest of season after suffering injury ‘setback’

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury when making his Blues debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace in December.

Chelsea said in a statement on their website: “Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery.

Midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Read the full statement below. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 27, 2024

“Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season.”

Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton last summer for an initial £53million, has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge.

He missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury.