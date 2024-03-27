Kate thrilled by public support, Queen tells sisters with ‘send love’ posters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kate thrilled by public support, Queen tells sisters with ‘send love’ posters

By Press Association
The Queen receives a message of support for the Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen receives a message of support for the Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen has said the Princess of Wales is “thrilled” by all the public support when she met two sisters holding posters with the poignant words “send our love to Kate”.

Camilla was mobbed by thousands of well-wishers during a visit to a farmers’ market in Shrewsbury town centre where two youngsters waited patiently with their mother hoping catch the royal’s eye.

When the Queen came across them during a walkabout, she stopped to say hello to ten-year-old Harriet and Lois Waterston, aged six, who handed over the posters the pair had made the day before, decorated with stars and hearts.

The Queen meets well-wishers
The Queen meets well-wishers during a visit to the farmers’ market in Shrewsbury (Chris Jackson/PA)

The older schoolgirl apologised, saying “I’m sorry they’re a bit creased” but Camilla crouched down to talk to them and said “I’ll take them carefully and we’ll make sure she knows they’re coming”.

The visit to Shrewsbury was the Queen’s first royal engagement with members of the public since the monarchy’s double cancer scare.

Camilla was the leading royal figure after the King’s enlarged prostate treatment and later cancer diagnosis, carrying out a string of royal engagements while the Prince of Wales supported his wife following surgery.

She was back at work a few days after Kate’ shock news on Friday she is receiving cancer treatment but remains hopeful.

Lucy Waterson, 44, from Shrewsbury, the mother of the two schoolgirls, said about the posters made by her daughters: “We didn’t think she would get to see them, to be honest, and she said she would certainly pass on her best wishes.”

Royal visit to Shrewsbury
Camilla speaks to twin wine sellers (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla spent lunchtime touring the farmers’ market which had a range of produce from Italy, the Caribbean and locally sourced items from Shropshire.

Her first stop was to the “wine twins” Zoe and Melissa Evans who gifted Camilla, known to be a fan of red wine, a bottle of their Pinot Noir.

Zoe said afterwards: “We started in 2020 and the Queen wished us a good summer for the wines.”

When the Queen came across Tracey and Stan Lowe’s stall laden with different types of sausage rolls, she told them “oh, you’ve got lots of yummie things” and later an aide bought two of the meaty snacks.

Camilla’s tour of the market saw her presented with a bottle of Shrewsbury gin, jars of honey from the Shropshire Bee Keepers and she commented about the plight of bees, telling the apiarists “they need your help”.