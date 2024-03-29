Emmanuel Dieseruvwe penalty gives Hartlepool victory

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s second-half penalty earned Hartlepool a 1-0 win over play-off chasing Halifax.

Dieseruvwe scored from the spot in the 73rd minute after Terrell Agyemang was brought down in the box.

Dieseruvwe had already twice gone close to scoring, seeing an early effort saved by Sam Johnson and then, five minutes into the second half, having a shot scrambled off the line by Tylor Golden after the Pools forward lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.

Halifax had threatened twice late in the first half, but Florent Hoti’s strike from range was narrowly wide while Rob Harker’s volley was held by Zak Johnson.