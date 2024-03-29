Aaron Drinan continues scoring run as Notts County self-destruct

Aaron Drinan scored his third goal in four games as two pieces of comedic defending helped Swindon break a four-match winless streak by beating Notts County 2-1.

Swindon had the lead after 19 minutes in calamitous circumstances as Scott Robertson tried to play the ball back to his goalkeeper but it hit the post and rebounded for Drinan to net.

Sean McGurk then drifted out to the right and picked out Paul Glatzel in space with a whipped cross after he had run off the back of the defender, but his header rattled the crossbar and bounced over.

In the 73rd minute, Sam Slocombe came out of his goal and attempted to thread a pass into midfield but played it straight to Glatzel, who could not believe his luck as he put the ball into the empty net.

Substitute Alassana Jatta scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for the visitors from an acute angle but it proved too little too late as County’s slide down the table continued.