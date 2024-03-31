Liam Davies is driven on by late grandfather’s world champion prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Davies is driven on by late grandfather’s world champion prediction

By Press Association
Liam Davies fulfilled the prediction of his late grandfather by becoming a world champion in March (Nick Potts/PA)

IBO super bantamweight king Liam Davies admits he is proud to have fulfilled his late grandfather’s prediction that he could become a world champion and is determined to keep honouring his memory.

Davies’ grandfather Brian Davies passed away in 2011 and the Telford fighter has  since climbed through the boxing ranks.

The 27-0-0 champion, who had a knockout world title victory over Erik Robles Ayala in Birmingham in March, acknowledged his grandfathers’ influence in his early career.

He owned Donnington Boxing Club, where Davies trains to this day, and saw his grandson win the schoolboy championship there.

“The generations of my family before – none of us had done anything massive and so it was put on my shoulders and my grandad used to tell me I could be a world champion,” Davies told the PA news agency.

“My great grandad got my grandad into boxing. He was in the army and then my grandad ended up taking over Donnington Boxing Club.

“I spent many years with my grandad because my mum and dad had me young you see. I was very close to him and, when I was under the age to fight, I was in and around boxing.

“He would coach fighters or judge so boxing has always been a massive part of my life.

“When he sadly passed away in 2011 it was hard to take because I won the schoolboy championship with him, I went to the Europeans with him and I lost him as a teenager.

“Things got hard, my dad took over boxing and, for many years, I felt it wasn’t the same without my grandad. But, thankfully,  my dad kept me on the right path and he always had a go at me when I missed training and was on my case.”

Davies started his professional career in 2018, defeating Georgia’s Khvicha Gigolashvili.

The 28-year-old, who went on to beat Marc Leach for the British title in 2022, lauded the support of his team who constantly reiterate his grandfather’s positive message.

“I came through those hard times and started my professional career in December 2018 with my dad and Errol Johnson. I realised I need to give it everything.

“My coaches at BCB Errol Johnson and Paul Mann knew my grandad very well because he was my dad’s coach when he boxed at BCB. So little things in training camps, little words and reminders as to why I’m doing it and always pushing me. It’s great.

“It saddens me that he’s not here to live this journey with us but I pray to god he’s up there watching and that he’s proud because I do it a lot for him, as well as making my father proud and giving me and my wife a better life.

“Somethings are meant to be and this is my purpose in life and I’m just blessed to be doing it. Winning is just an added bonus.”