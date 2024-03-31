Erling Haaland ‘almost like a League Two player’ claims Roy Keane

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane compared Erling Haaland to a “League Two player” following Manchester City’s draw with Arsenal.

City failed to score at home for the first time in 58 matches across all competitions, but it was Haaland’s general play which failed to impress Keane.

“The level of his general play is so poor and not just today,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I think laying his stuff off, headers, whatever it might be…. In terms of in front of goal, he’s the best in the world.

“But his general play for such a player it is so poor. Not just today, he has to improve.

“He’s almost like a League Two player, that’s how I look at him. His general play has to improve and it will do over the next few years.

“Being a brilliant striker is fantastic, but he has to improve his all-round game.”