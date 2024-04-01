Amy Jones reveals mental refresh key to her 92 in England’s win over New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Amy Jones reveals mental refresh key to her 92 in England’s win over New Zealand

By Press Association
Amy Jones inspired England to victory in Wellington (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Amy Jones inspired England to victory in Wellington (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Amy Jones revealed a mental refresh following a recent run drought lay behind her match-winning 92 not out for England as they battled back to beat New Zealand in Wellington.

England lurched to 79 for six after 17 overs chasing 208 in the first ODI but Jones and Charlie Dean put on an unbroken 130 as the tourists sealed a four-wicket victory with 52 balls to spare.

It was a spectacular return to form for Jones – who made just 23 runs in four innings in the T20 series, albeit helping England over the line in the final match on Friday with a brief cameo – while she was without an international fifty in 28 innings across all formats dating back to December 2022.

But the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter feels decluttering her mind and getting back to basics allowed her to shine as England moved into a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“Over the last week, I’ve had some good reflections on areas that I want to improve in terms of being there at the end, it’s something I feel like I’ve fallen short at over a period of time,” Jones said.

“Recognising where my mind was going in those past situations and there was definitely an element of feeling like I needed to force a boundary and get ahead of the rate.

“I don’t need to do that, I play at my best when I’m reacting to the ball and that doesn’t change depending on the situation.

“Me and Deano were constantly saying ‘one ball at a time’ and ‘just react’, which kept us in the moment. For that to pay off, (this innings) ranks quite highly I’d say.”

Charlie Dean became the fastest woman to reach 50 ODI wickets (Joe Giddens/PA)
Charlie Dean became the fastest woman to reach 50 ODI wickets (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dean took three for 57 en route to becoming the fastest woman to 50 ODI wickets as New Zealand crumbled from 90 without loss to 207 all out in the 49th over.

After England’s top-order wobble, Dean proved a useful foil for Jones with an unbeaten 42 off 70 deliveries, contributing just one four, compared with 10 from Jones in a superb 83-ball innings.

But the pair dovetailed excellently as they put on the highest ever partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in women’s ODIs. The teams will now head to Hamilton for the remaining two ODIs.

“Walking out, I just wanted to start my innings, as I would in any situation, trying to build a partnership but be positive, knowing that the required run-rate wasn’t high,” Jones said.

“To get that win was huge for us and under tricky circumstances, the whole batting group will get a lot of confidence from how we managed to get over the line.”