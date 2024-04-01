Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp determined to enjoy ‘nerve-wracking’ title run-in

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts there will be more nerve-wracking moments to come in the title race but is determined to enjoy it.

After conceding after 90 seconds against Brighton they fought back to win 2-1 with goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah and, after hanging on towards the end, they finished the day top of the table after Manchester City’s goalless draw with Arsenal.

With nine matches to go for the Reds, including games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa – sixth, fifth and fourth respectively – there are likely to be more twists and turns but Klopp is keen to make the most of his final season at Anfield.

UP THE REDS ✊ pic.twitter.com/o1Me5QSS5B — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2024

“We have to get through this (and) we decide if we enjoy it or not, pretty much,” he said.

“It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it.

“But if we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don’t, we still have a chance, it’s just really much more difficult and that’s why we try to stay positive in all these moments.

“It is a great situation where the boys brought us in, we are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up.

“But I decided I will really try hard to enjoy it.”

One thing Klopp will have enjoyed was the performance of Alexis Mac Allister, who was head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch against his former side.

The Argentina international is now conducting things from a more familiar advanced midfield position as opposed to the holding role he was asked to play for much of the first half of the season.

Liverpool are reaping the rewards as it was his threaded pass which teed up Salah for the winner.

“Macca was incredible – absolutely incredible – but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it,” added Klopp.

“It’s Macca, he can do that – so do it. The boys are good, so show it.

Mo SALAH makes his chance COUNT! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MPvkgQQjlu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

“Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it’s fine.

“If they cannot do it then I think about why and how we could help, but when they do it I am not as surprised as others maybe.

“I am just happy the more often they can do it.”