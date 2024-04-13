Sonny Bradley’s brace keeps Derby on course for automatic promotion By Press Association April 13 2024, 5:06pm April 13 2024, 5:06pm Share Sonny Bradley’s brace keeps Derby on course for automatic promotion Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4948223/sonny-bradleys-brace-keeps-derby-on-course-for-automatic-promotion/ Copy Link Sonny Bradley celebrates scoring against Leyton Orient (Ian Hodgson/PA) Sonny Bradley’s brace kept Derby on course for automatic promotion as they claimed a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient. The Rams got the start they needed in the 10th minute when Kane Wilson tapped in at the back post from a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing corner. It got even better for the home side eight minutes later when a Louie Sibley corner dropped to Bradley and he fired into the roof of the net. Orient hardly figured as an attacking threat until Ethan Galbraith had a shot blocked at the end of a first half which had been all Derby. Shaq Forde had a shot deflected over at the start of the second half but Mendez-Laing went close to a third for Derby with a flick that went narrowly over. Mendez-Laing had a great chance to finish the game in the 61st minute when he raced clear but a heavy touch allowed goalkeeper Sol Brynn to deny him. But Bradley made no mistake from another corner in the 86th minute with a bullet header at the back post.