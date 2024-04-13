Rob Apter brace earns Tranmere comeback win over struggling Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rob Apter brace earns Tranmere comeback win over struggling Newport

By Press Association
Rob Apter struck twice for Tranmere (Tim Markland/PA)
Rob Apter struck twice for Tranmere (Tim Markland/PA)

Rob Apter scored twice to earn Tranmere a 2-1 comeback victory at Newport that extends the Welsh side’s losing run to six games.

Will Evans headed in his 25th goal of the season to put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes at Rodney Parade.

But Blackpool loanee Apter then took centre stage for Tranmere.

The 20-year-old was given far too much time and space to control Lee O’Connor’s pass from the right flank and advance towards goal before firing into the bottom corner to level in the 25th minute.

Apter then raced onto a high ball over the top before placing his shot between the legs of teenage debutant Nelson Sanca and past goalkeeper Nick Townsend nine minutes before the break.

Luke Jephcott wasted a chance to level before the break when he fired over at the far post.

Newport substitute Kiban Rai and defender Kyle Jameson also went close to an equaliser after the interval, but Tranmere held on to secure a first win in five games.