Mansfield thrash promotion rivals MK Dons to edge closer to top-three finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mansfield thrash promotion rivals MK Dons to edge closer to top-three finish

By Press Association
Davis Keillor-Dunn struck twice for Mansfield (Adam Davy/PA)
Davis Keillor-Dunn struck twice for Mansfield (Adam Davy/PA)

Mansfield took a giant step towards League One with an emphatic 4-1 win over promotion rivals MK Dons.

Max Dean put the Dons ahead early on but Elliott Hewitt’s equaliser brought Mansfield level midway through the first half.

The visitors then took charge after the break with substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn scoring twice before James Gale added a fourth to seal the win.

Victory means Mansfield remain third in the table behind promoted duo Stockport and Wrexham but are now five points ahead of MK Dons, having played one game fewer.

The hosts took a 13th-minute lead when Dean outmuscled Jordan Bowery to meet a long ball and curl home a fine strike.

But Mansfield equalised on the half-hour, as Hewitt tapped in from ex-Don Hiram Boateng’s cross.

The visitors completed their comeback just after the break. Keillor-Dunn and Boateng both had shots saved but the former eventually prodded home amid a goalmouth scramble.

MK Dons struggled to rally and Nigel Clough’s Stags duly wrapped up the win with two quickfire goals in the closing stages.

A breakaway move saw Keillor-Dunn outpace the backline to score his second of the match, before he turned provider in stoppage time, setting up fellow substitute Gale for a thumping fourth.