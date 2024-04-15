Saudi FA and PFA criticise whip attack on Al Ittihad forward at Super Cup

The whipping of a player by a spectator after the Saudi Arabian Super Cup final has been condemned by the country’s football federation and players’ union.

Al Ittihad’s Morocco forward Abderrazak Hamdallah was struck by the spectator at the end of the match in which Al Ittihad lost to Al Hilal in Abu Dhabi last Thursday.

“The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and Football Players Association of Saudi Arabia (PFA) are shocked with the disgraceful scenes involving a physical attack by an individual spectator on a member of the team from Al-Ittihad Club at the end of the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup final in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” a joint statement said.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 اللقطة من زاوية اخرى .. اعتداء المشجع الهلالي على حمدالله !!! https://t.co/xE3iqrgLYL pic.twitter.com/yNuSSFAL0x — ITTI MANIA – اتي مانيا (@IttiMania) April 11, 2024

“Like all other AFC and wider FIFA member associations, the priority of SAFF is to preserve the safety and enjoyment for everyone who loves watching and playing the game.

“Football in Saudi Arabia is a family game and thankfully, fan disorder is extremely rare. It’s why the actions of this so called ‘fan’ go against all that Saudi football represents and we completely condemn the incident.

“There will be a thorough review of the spectator code of conduct. The review will ensure updated rules and regulations are put in place to swiftly and effectively impose suitable penalties to help avoid any repeat of such incidents.”

The governing bodies said that even though the match took place outside Saudi Arabia, they “stand united in their commitment to prioritise safety and well-being at stadiums and will keep implementing comprehensive measures to maintain a secure environment for everyone involved in the game”.