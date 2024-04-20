Dave Challinor cherishes ‘best feeling ever’ as Stockport celebrate title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor cherishes ‘best feeling ever’ as Stockport celebrate title win

By Press Association
Stockport lifted the League Two trophy after beating Accrington (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Stockport lifted the League Two trophy after beating Accrington (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor cherished “the best feeling ever” after his League Two champions were presented with their trophy following a 4-2 win against Accrington in their final home game.

County, who sealed the title earlier this week, collected the trophy after two goals from Kyle Wootton and further strikes by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Antoni Sarcevic saw them chalk up an eighth straight win.

And Challinor, who now has two titles as Stockport manager, said: “It’s finally started to sink in, this is the best feeling ever in terms of picking up the trophy and being able to celebrate with friends, family and supporters.

“It was always going to be a strange day because we wanted to win and we started fantastically, then we had a flat 30 minutes but in the second half we’ve won that game which makes today extra special.

“It’s been a great effort, a real team effort. Everyone’s worked so hard to get this fantastic trophy.

“People will say what’s the secret of your success but it isn’t much of a secret, it’s good players, it’s being able to get those players, being organised, having good staff and having the backing of people behind the scenes that ultimately are very aligned in what you want to achieve.

“All of us have had amazing support from our families to allow us to work in the manner that we do and today, and the last couple of weeks, make it all the more special because you get a reward at the end of it.

“So many people go through what we go through and don’t have the fortune of days like today so we’ll absolutely treasure it and enjoy it and we’ll be better as a result of it.

“I’ve now got plenty of time out of the country in front of me and plenty of work to do for next year, and it’ll be an opportunity to reflect and enjoy what we’ve done.”

Accrington manager John Doolan admitted his side had been beaten by deserving champions, but felt there are better times to come from his young squad in the future.

Stanley had levelled through Shaun Whalley in the first half and had given themselves a chance late on when Jack Nolan made it 3-2 but conceding goals at crucial times – Stockport’s second just before half time and Sarcevic’s late in the day – had proved costly.

“It was a great response from the lads to come here and play against a top side with top players and to compete against them and to score two goals away from home is fantastic,” said Doolan.

“We’ve got to keep going, these are young lads and they’re learning from it so it’s a learning experience and I’m learning on the job too so fair play to them, they didn’t give up. We made some changes so I can’t ask for any more.

“We went behind so once again it wasn’t a great start from us but we responded and we scored a very good goal against the champions. You could say they were in party mode but we were here to compete and to try to get the three points and the lads didn’t give up – that’s what I’m looking for.”