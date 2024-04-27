Wigan end season with win over Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wigan end season with win over Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Josh Magennis scored as Wigan beat Bristol Rovers (Martin Rickett/PA)
A goal in either half from Josh Magennis and Jonny Smith gave Wigan a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the DW Stadium.

Baba Adeeko saw a powerful early shot tipped round the post by Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward before Magennis headed wide from a Smith cross.

Ward made a fine save to keep out Thelo Aasgaard’s header off a Charlie Hughes cross while ex-Wigan man Scott Sinclair had a shot deflected wide at the other end.

But that was about as good as it got for Rovers, who fell behind on the half-hour as Magennis steered home Luke Chambers’ cross.

Smith doubled the lead himself three minutes after the restart when he cut in off the right-hand side and fired into the opposite corner of the net.

Magennis thought he had added a third when he side-footed home from another Chambers cross, only to turn and see the offside flag up.

Aasgaard sent a 25-yard shot flying inches over the top before substitute Martial Godo fired past Ward only for James Wilson to somehow get back and clear the ball off the line.