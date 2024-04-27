Hibernian ease pressure on Nick Montgomery with win over struggling St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hibernian ease pressure on Nick Montgomery with win over struggling St Johnstone

By Press Association
Hibernian got back to winning ways for manager Nick Montgomery (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hibernian got back to winning ways for manager Nick Montgomery (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian eased the pressure on Nick Montgomery with a convincing 3-1 win at St Johnstone which left the home side still with relegation concerns.

A lot of attention was on Hibs boss Montgomery after the Easter Road board publicly described his failure to lead them into the top six in the cinch Premiership as “simply unacceptable”.

However, his side responded positively in the first post-split fixture at McDiarmid Park with Emiliano Marcondes’s wonderful free-kick giving the visitors the lead after only six minutes before substitute Paul Hanlon added a second just before the break.

Second-half substitute Dylan Vente fired in a third after 76 minutes before Saints substitute Benjamin Kimpioka scored a consolation in the 89th minute for the home side.

With four matches remaining Craig Levein’s men are still just one point above Ross County in the relegation play-off spot, the Staggies losing at bottom side Livingston.

Saints were looking for their third successive win over Hibs and skipper Liam Gordon returned to the defence with Graham Carey and 16-year-old Fran Franczak also starting while, for the Edinburgh side, 37-year-old Adam Le Fondre replaced injured Elie Youan.

Hibs’ opener came after winger Martin Boyle was fouled by midfielder Dan Phillips 25 yards from goal, between the posts.

Danish attacking midfielder Marcondes, on loan from Bournemouth, took his time before curling his perfect free-kick past diving Saints keeper Dimitar Mitov and into the top corner.

The home side had a great chance to level minutes later when Marcondes lost possession in the middle of the pitch but Hibs keeper David Marshall blocked Adama Sidibeh’s shot.

Then Marcondes set up Myziane Maolida inside the box at the other end and his shot was tipped onto the bar and over by Mitov.

In the 35th minute Maolida was brought down just outside the penalty area by Perth defender Ryan McGowan and a VAR check ruled out a possible penalty but this time Marcondes fired the free-kick over the bar, before Boyle ended a lengthy, driving run by flicking the ball straight at Mitov.

However, after St Johnstone failed to clear from a long Joe Newell throw-in, the ball fell to Hanlon, on for Will Fish midway through the first half, and at the second attempt he knocked it in from 12 yards, his first goal since May 2023.

The Perth men’s response after the break lacked real conviction and in the 54th minute Phillips had to clear a shot from Maolida off the line after the Leith side had countered with pace and purpose.

Mitov produced a fine save from Marcondes’s drive as Hibs threatened again, initially through Maolida.

The game stretched further with Hibs a regular threat and, minutes after coming off the bench, Josh Campbell and Vente combined with the latter racing clear of the Saints defence to latch on to a header and confidently nestle the ball behind Mitov.

The Saints keeper made a good save from Campbell in the 86th minute before Kimpioka, on for Sidibeh, converted from close range.