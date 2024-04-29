Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘energised’ by intermittent fasting during World Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan hailed the impact intermittent fasting has had on his energy levels during this year’s World Snooker Championship after seeing off Ryan Day to reach the quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old, who is bidding to secure a record eighth Crucible crown, eased his way into the last eight after winning three of the four frames on Monday afternoon to wrap up a 13-7 victory against Welshman Day.

O’Sullivan revealed the challenge of negotiating a 17-day marathon in Sheffield is being made easier by intermittent fasting, with the Englishman going around 16 hours without food before breaking his fast in a bid to boost his energy.

He said: “I just do what’s right for me. It’s not like I sit down with someone and work out what’s right, what’s wrong and how to peak. A lot of people think I do.

“What I do is I try to eat right. I’m intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy.

“There’s certain things I do and it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage.

“This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy.

“Once the tournament’s over, I’ll be back to eating 24 hours a day. There’s times when you have to work out what’s right for you.

“I go a certain period of time where I won’t eat and it’s just amazing the energy you get from it. I’ve always found it works really well for me.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan has spoken about the benefits of intermittent fasting (Martin Rickett/PA)

O’Sullivan revealed that he first discovered the benefits of intermittent fasting after a period of illness.

He added: “I got ill and the only way to give my stomach a rest was by not eating. My nutritionist said ‘the only thing you can do is not eat’ but obviously you have to eat.

“I was doing it and I went ‘you know what, I love this, it’s great’. I just felt it worked for me.

“That’s 16 (hours) at the moment, 17 sometimes. I try to stop at about 7pm but it’s hard obviously when you’re playing matches. Last night was 8.30pm so I didn’t eat again until about 12:20pm today.

“It feels great, I feel good. I’m 48 and I feel energised. If I eat too much I get really sluggish.

“Animals in the forest apparently go days without food and then all of a sudden they get hungry, get their prey, eat it and just digest it for a while. They’re not having three meals a day, it’s just eat when you’re hungry and give your body a rest sometimes.

THE WARRIOR WINS IT!! ⚔️ Wilson delivers a knockout blow to O'Connor securing a 13-6 win and a place in the last eight. #CazooWorldChampionship | @RiyadhSeason — WST (@WeAreWST) April 29, 2024

“It works for me anyway.”

Kyren Wilson stormed into the next round with a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.

Wilson took a 10-6 lead into the final session of his second-round match and won a scrappy first frame to move within two of the quarter-finals.

Another long frame followed as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front.

And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to clinch a comfortable win.