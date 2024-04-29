Kyren Wilson focused on World Championship amid talk of possible rival tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Kyren Wilson focused on World Championship amid talk of possible rival tour

By Press Association
Kyren Wilson eased past Joe O’Connor in the second round (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kyren Wilson believes these are “exciting times” for snooker after being contacted about joining a possible rival tour but said he has not yet made a decision on his future.

Many leading players are understood to have been approached by Far East backers about the prospect of establishing a breakaway circuit from as early as next season.

Wilson confirmed after his second-round victory over Joe O’Connor at the Crucible that he has received a firm offer to go and play in certain tournaments but said his only focus is on the World Championship at this stage.

He does feel, though, that this is an “exciting” time for the sport.

Wilson said: “Yeah (I’ve been contacted). I think a lot of the players have.

“It’s a good position for snooker. I think it shows the strength, the popularity and the demand.

“It’s something that’s probably never really been seen before and it’s very interesting and it’s obviously turning a few heads.

“I think it’s exciting times for snooker.

“I’m not on any side. My priority is to be a world champion. I want to become a world champion so I obviously want those opportunities.

Kyren Wilson is in good form
Kyren Wilson is in good form (Nigel French/PA)

“But then on the flip side, you do have to take things into account. We’ve got families to provide for and like I said, we’ve never had these opportunities before so it’s something players do need to think very carefully about.”

Although the World Snooker Tour recently relaxed its rules allowing contracted players to appear in other events provided they do not clash with its own, the scale of the prospective Far East tour appears to make committing to both impossible.

When asked if the possible breakaway is something he is thinking about, the 32-year-old said: “Not at the moment, no. I’ve come into the World Championship just fully focused on this tournament.

“What will be, will be for me. I’m very comfortable in my life, where my career’s at.

“For me it’s just a bonus to be in the position to have these opportunities.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a possibility (of Wilson quitting the WST). I haven’t really given it much time or much consideration.

“Perhaps (the breakaway) is something I’ll look at more seriously after the World Championship.”

Wilson cruised into the quarter-finals in Sheffield after winning all three frames on Monday to clinch a 13-6 victory over O’Connor.

He won a scrappy first frame, and another tight battle unfolded in the second as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front.

And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to secure a straightforward win.

He added: “I think I’m always a contender. I think my recent success here would suggest I’m always going to be there or thereabouts.

“I’ve heard it time and time again, especially this season, where if somebody’s beaten me they’ve come off and said ‘I know I’ve got to play well to beat him’.

“It’s going to take a good performance to beat me so obviously I’ve just got to focus on myself and just keep doing the right things.”