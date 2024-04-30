Football rumours: Ajax keen on embattled former boss Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Ajax keen on embattled former boss Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Despite Erik ten Hag‘s struggles at Manchester United, Ajax are keen to reappoint their former manager if he is sacked at Old Trafford this summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will take charge in talks to keep star striker Mohamed Salah, whose current deal runs until 2025, at Anfield, writes the Times.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – City Ground
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcus Rashford could risk losing out if he decides to leave Manchester United, as interest from French giants Paris St Germain cools, says the i.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jacob Graves: West Ham hope to sign the 23-year-old Hull centre-back this summer, says the Guardian.

Callum O’Hare: The Hammers are also keen on the 25-year-old Coventry forward, adds the same newspaper.

Coventry City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley
Callum O’Hare was part of the Coventry side that reached the FA Cup semi-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marc Guehi: According to Football Insider, the Crystal Palace defender may be the best option for the Reds as Liverpool seek to replace former Cameroon international Joel Matip.